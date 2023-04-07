Amory church damaged by tornado will still conduct Easter service

MONROE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Today marks two weeks since an EF3 tornado tore through parts of our viewing area. Despite the devastation that is not stopping several congregations from rising above and adjusting their Easter services.
North Boulevard Christian Church is located on Boulevard Drive North which is right by Amory High School.
Minister Craig Birchfield said their Easter will be different due to the damage from the March 24th tornado that ripped through Amory.
They will join Common Ground Christian Church in Wren for their Easter service. Birchfield says they have been going there for the past three Sundays.
He and the congregation are grateful to have the church they partner with open their arms to them in times like these.
"Community matters. Uh and I think that's something we've seen in this community even before the tornado but even more so since the tornado, says Birchfield.
Birchfield says Common Ground minister R-Kay Willardson reached out to him the day after the storm hit to see if they wanted to combine services.
He says they take turns preaching and this Sunday Birchfield will be preaching for Easter.
He says he is glad to be safe, but he knows it will be a while before they can use the church again due to it being unclear whether or not they'll add to the building or rebuild.