American Freedom Tour postpones Alabama event; coming to north Mississippi near Memphis instead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Former President Donald Trump’s American Freedom Tour says it’ll be in “Northern Mississippi, outside of Memphis” on June 18.
However, no specific location in north Mississippi has been announced. Several Mississippi cities border Memphis, including Southaven.
The tour postponed its June 18 event in Birmingham, Alabama, “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
According to its website, the Tour is the nation’s preeminent event series designed to equip conservatives across the country to Win Back America.