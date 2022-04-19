 Skip to main content
American Freedom Tour coming to Southaven

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump at a 'Save America' rally in Florence, Arizona, Photo Date: 1/15/2022. Credit: Cropped Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0. License Link.

Update April 20, 3:52 p.m.

According to the tour, the event will be held at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Original article below

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Former President Donald Trump’s American Freedom Tour says it’ll be in “Northern Mississippi, outside of Memphis” on June 18.

However, no specific location in north Mississippi has been announced. Several Mississippi cities border Memphis, including Southaven.

The tour postponed its June 18 event in Birmingham, Alabama, “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

According to its website, the Tour is the nation’s preeminent event series designed to equip conservatives across the country to Win Back America.

