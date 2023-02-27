 Skip to main content
American Car Center closure to affect employees in Tupelo

American Car Center in Tupelo, MS

American Car Center dealership in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 27, 2023.

Another major business closure in the region puts hundreds out of work, including some employees working in Tupelo.

The American Car Center announced it is closing down permanently. Employees learned of their firing on Friday.

This sudden closure affects 50 locations in 10 states.

The move has many of the company's workers asking questions and looking for answers.

"Last email we got was at 4:55 p.m. on Friday and we don't even know if we're gonna get our last paycheck," now-former employee Rebecca Wallace said.

Wallace had been with the company for four years. She’s in the process of finding a new job.

Former employees are advised to contact the Dislocated Worker Assistance Program offered by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

