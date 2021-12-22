You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ambulance company cooperating with narcotics investigation in Booneville

  • Updated
  • 0
missing person, investigation, magnifying glass, search

Credit: MGN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVA) - Priority Ambulance says it’s fully cooperating with a state bureau of narcotics investigation in Booneville.

The Tennessee-based company, which provides emergency services across the country, provided the following statement to WTVA on Wednesday afternoon.

"This week, Priority Ambulance opened an internal investigation regarding two former employees in Booneville, Miss. As result of the company’s ongoing internal investigation, Priority Ambulance immediately terminated an operations manager and supervisor. Priority Ambulance notified the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and is fully cooperating with their investigation. Any additional questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the state bureau."

WTVA reached out to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics for information.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you