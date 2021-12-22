Ambulance company cooperating with narcotics investigation in Booneville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVA) - Priority Ambulance says it’s fully cooperating with a state bureau of narcotics investigation in Booneville.
The Tennessee-based company, which provides emergency services across the country, provided the following statement to WTVA on Wednesday afternoon.
"This week, Priority Ambulance opened an internal investigation regarding two former employees in Booneville, Miss. As result of the company’s ongoing internal investigation, Priority Ambulance immediately terminated an operations manager and supervisor. Priority Ambulance notified the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and is fully cooperating with their investigation. Any additional questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the state bureau."
WTVA reached out to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics for information.