Amber Alert issued for Memphis infant; mother fatally shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVA) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning, Feb. 2 for a 2-day-old baby from Memphis.
According to police, the child’s mother was fatally shot Tuesday night in Whitehaven, WMC-TV reported.
The infant, Kennedy Hoyle, was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 1 in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Memphis.
She was last seen wearing a black and white polka-dotted onesie with pink pants.
She weighs 6 pounds and is 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the infant’s whereabouts should call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.