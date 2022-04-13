Amber Alert canceled for Alabama infant Messiah Richards

Update April 13, 5:15 p.m.
The state of Alabama has canceled the Amber Alert but did not provide any details about the infant or the two individuals sought.
Original article below
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing infant in Alabama.
The child is Messiah Ezekiel Richards. She’s 2 months old.
She was last seen Wednesday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m. wearing a white onesie with blue socks in the area of South Appletree in Dothan.
Authorities say non-custodial parents Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks took the girl.
They are believed to be traveling in a dark-blue Volkswagen with an Alabama tag.
Anyone with information should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or call 911.
Dothan is located above the Florida panhandle.