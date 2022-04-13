Amber Alert canceled for Alabama infant Messiah Richards

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 122 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN EAST ARKANSAS PHILLIPS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA YALOBUSHA IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI UNION IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE BENTON CARROLL CHESTER CROCKETT DECATUR FAYETTE GIBSON HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON HENRY MADISON MCNAIRY SHELBY TIPTON WEAKLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, DRESDEN, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HELENA, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUMBOLDT, HUNTINGDON, IUKA, JACKSON, LEXINGTON, MARKS, MARTIN, MEMPHIS, MILAN, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARIS, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, AND WEST HELENA.