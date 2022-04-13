 Skip to main content
Amber Alert canceled for Alabama infant Messiah Richards

  • Updated
  • 0
Messiah Ezekiel Richards

Messiah Ezekiel Richards, Source: State of Alabama.

Update April 13, 5:15 p.m.

The state of Alabama has canceled the Amber Alert but did not provide any details about the infant or the two individuals sought.

Original article below

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing infant in Alabama.

The child is Messiah Ezekiel Richards. She’s 2 months old.

She was last seen Wednesday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m. wearing a white onesie with blue socks in the area of South Appletree in Dothan.

Authorities say non-custodial parents Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks took the girl.

Alexis Shuntell Richards

Alexis Shuntell Richards, Source: State of Alabama.

They are believed to be traveling in a dark-blue Volkswagen with an Alabama tag.

MarQuec Banks

MarQuec Banks, Source: State of Alabama.

Anyone with information should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or call 911.

Dothan is located above the Florida panhandle.

