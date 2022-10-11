Alumni provided feedback Monday evening on The W name change

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women President Nora Miller spoke to a small group of alumni and community members on Monday about the school possibly changing its name.

The university is also known as The W and MUW.

Some of those in attendance expressed their concerns, claiming a new name would not accurately capture the rich history and dedication to the success and furtherance of women in Mississippi.

Miller, who also graduated from The W, said people whose identities are tied up in the school’s name have to realize it’s simply a business decision and the mission and heritage of The W will not change.

"Our mission includes our historic commitment to academic excellence and leadership for women and our pride for being the first state-supported college for women,” she said. “That's not going to change. As a matter of fact, I think this kind of gives — a name change really gives us an opportunity to double down on that mission and show what we're doing and not be that in name only."

The W began accepting male students in 1982. Since then, the name has always been a topic of discussion among male students and those who believe a more-inclusive name is needed.

A more-inclusive name could result in more men attending the university.

A name change will require legislature action. If the name was to change next school year, a bill would need to be on the Mississippi House or Senate floor by Jan. 16.