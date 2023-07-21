Alum returns as principal at West Point High School

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — It was 30 years ago that Tameka Shannon first stepped foot into West Point High School as a freshman.
Shannon now returns to walk the halls as the new principal of West Point High School.
Prior to being named the new principal, Shannon was the chief academic officer in the Aberdeen public schools.
Shannon was a part of the class of 1996 in West Point.
She said returning to West Point was a no brainer.
"Why not return home while I am in the home stretch of my career," said Shannon. "It's an honor to return back to the community that invested so much in me while I was growing up."
The first day of school for public schools in West Point is July 27.