Almost 74% of Mississippi 3rd graders passed reading assessment test

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state department of education says 73.9% of 31,068 third grade students in Mississippi passed the spring 2022 reading assessment test.
Those students who did not pass the test have two more chances to retest.
State law requires third graders to pass a reading assessment to qualify for promotion to fourth grade.
Final test results will be published in the fall.
Open this link to view the entire list of schools.
The last time Mississippi 3rd graders took the assessment in a normal school year was April 2019 when 74.5% of 34,998 students passed the initial test.