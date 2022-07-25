Almost 100 pounds of marijuana seized in Union County

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement seized almost 100 pounds of marijuana Sunday night in Union County.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the seizure happened along Interstate 22 near New Albany.
The Interdiction Team was working hard last night on I 22. They got almost 100 lbs of Marijuana off the streets being transported across our state on a traffic stop. Great job guys! #SayNoToDrugs #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/1n4BodhfpP— MHP New Albany (@MHPTroopF) July 25, 2022
MHP has not released information about any arrests.