Alma Brown: A pillar of the West Point community

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Alma Brown is far from a stranger to the West Point community.
This Wednesday she served over 700 plates to the community. This is nothing new for her though. Brown has been feeding the community for nearly 20 years. Two of those years were displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown told us, "We don't fix mess, we fix real food."
Alma and members of Lifting Sprits Ministry picked, washed, and cooked over 10 cases of greens for the giveaway. It is her heart's desire to feed the community homecooked and homemade meals.
Brown told us it was not only about eating, but also fellowship. She brought the community together. There were city officials, firefighters, and policemen in attendance at the event.
Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens says, "She's such as sweet soul. Some of the folks that come in, it is like their best meal they have had in a good while."
Everyone agreed that Brown is loving, caring, and is a bright light to the community.