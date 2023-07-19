 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
107. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

All things Alabama for SEC Media Day Wednesday

  • 0
Alabama at SEC Media Days

Roll Tide Roll sign at SEC Media Days. Photo Date: July 19, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Southeastern Conference is hosting its Media Days this week in Nashville, Tennessee. Alabama talked about what it expects to see this season.

The top talent made the trip for the occasion. Head Coach Nick Saban, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner, and JC Latham.

Will the powerhouse return?

Many fans are itching for a postseason, title celebration from the Crimson Tide. Tusolussa is known as the Title Town for many. Alabama has won 18 National and 29 Conference titles in program history.

But, there has not been a new trophy in the last two years. That leaves fans asking when the powerhouse will return.

Head Coach Nick Saban says the team is not always fit for a title like many assume.

“Well, we're never a shoo in for the championship. We always have question marks about our team,” Saban said. “Sometimes you all don't recognize them as clearly as what they might be. Just like last year's team, we had a lot of question marks on our team. But, that gets overlooked because you have these two star players at critical positions. And, you know, this year maybe we don't have those kind of impactful players at those critical positions. So, it's very challenging to develop the team so that they can compete at a high level.”

Who is filling Bryce Young’s cleats?

Possibly the bigger question left on people’s minds this season is, “Who will fill the spot of starting quarterback?”

Bryce Young graduated last year. Following graduation, he was the first overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL draft. Just last season Young led Alabama to an 11-2 record, including a Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State. He also won the Heisman in 2021.

Young’s achievements in the past leave a large hole in the Tide’s offense. It’s a gap that Head Coach Nick Saban has not decided how to fill.

“When somebody separates themselves and nobody knows for sure when that is,” Saban said. “And, I can’t establish a timetable to say on this day we are going to say this is the starting quarterback. It’s going to happen when it happens. And that’s the way it’ll be.”

The two main choices seem to be redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson.

“And as far as the QB room goes, it’s a competition,” JC Latham, offensive lineman, said. “Everybody’s competing, they know it’s up for grabs for anybody. So they are doing what they have to do to succeed.”

But, overall fans trust Saban’s decision.

