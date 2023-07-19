All things Alabama for SEC Media Day Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Southeastern Conference is hosting its Media Days this week in Nashville, Tennessee. Alabama talked about what it expects to see this season.
The top talent made the trip for the occasion. Head Coach Nick Saban, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner, and JC Latham.
Will the powerhouse return?
Many fans are itching for a postseason, title celebration from the Crimson Tide. Tusolussa is known as the Title Town for many. Alabama has won 18 National and 29 Conference titles in program history.
But, there has not been a new trophy in the last two years. That leaves fans asking when the powerhouse will return.
Head Coach Nick Saban says the team is not always fit for a title like many assume.
“Well, we're never a shoo in for the championship. We always have question marks about our team,” Saban said. “Sometimes you all don't recognize them as clearly as what they might be. Just like last year's team, we had a lot of question marks on our team. But, that gets overlooked because you have these two star players at critical positions. And, you know, this year maybe we don't have those kind of impactful players at those critical positions. So, it's very challenging to develop the team so that they can compete at a high level.”
Who is filling Bryce Young’s cleats?
Possibly the bigger question left on people’s minds this season is, “Who will fill the spot of starting quarterback?”
Bryce Young graduated last year. Following graduation, he was the first overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL draft. Just last season Young led Alabama to an 11-2 record, including a Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State. He also won the Heisman in 2021.
Young’s achievements in the past leave a large hole in the Tide’s offense. It’s a gap that Head Coach Nick Saban has not decided how to fill.
“When somebody separates themselves and nobody knows for sure when that is,” Saban said. “And, I can’t establish a timetable to say on this day we are going to say this is the starting quarterback. It’s going to happen when it happens. And that’s the way it’ll be.”
The two main choices seem to be redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson.
“And as far as the QB room goes, it’s a competition,” JC Latham, offensive lineman, said. “Everybody’s competing, they know it’s up for grabs for anybody. So they are doing what they have to do to succeed.”
But, overall fans trust Saban’s decision.