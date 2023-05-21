All-SEC forward Tolu Smith returning to Mississippi State basketball

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Tolu Smith is back for another season in Starkville, Bulldogs fans!
Mississippi State standout and All-SEC center released a video on Twitter announcing that he is returning for one last season with the Bulldogs.
Below is the link to Smith’s announcement:
video:https://twitter.com/HailStateMBK/status/1660426705280856064?s=20
Smith's highly-anticipated announcement, finished with “See y’all at The Hump next November, Hail State.”
He led the team in scoring (15.7 points a game), ranked second in the SEC in rebounding (8.5) and ranked fourth on the team in assists (58). Smith also ranked second in the SEC with 12 double-doubles and led the SEC in field goal percentage at 57.2%.
Smith’s return comes in wake of transfer additions of former WVU forward Jimmy Bell and former All-Sun Belt guard Andrew Taylor out of Marshall.