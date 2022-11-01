All released from hospital following Starkville bus accident

A school bus accident in Oktibbeha County sent two drivers and several children to the hospital Tuesday morning. We have learned that all those injured have been released from the Oktibbeha County Hospital.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom said it happened around 7:30 a..m. at the intersection of Longview Road and Highway 25 just South of Starkville.
The school bus collided with a black 2006 Cadillac driven by Adrian Jason, 43, of Vicksburg.
The Cadillac was northbound on HWY 25 when it hit the right side of the bus.
Beckom said both Jason and the school bus driver, Calvin Ware, 60, of Starkville were taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.
Several students were also transported to OCH. The student's ages and conditions were not released.
The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.