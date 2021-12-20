You are the owner of this article.
Alcorn County Electric completes broadband expansion

Alcorn County Electric completes broadband expansion - Dec. 20, 2021

Source: Brandon Presley/Facebook

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Alcorn County Electric (ACE) Power Association completed fiber-to-the-home broadband to every home that receives power from the company.

Northern Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley made the announcement on Monday, Dec. 20.

According to him, ACE began construction in May 2020.

