Alcorn County Electric completes broadband expansion

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Alcorn County Electric (ACE) Power Association completed fiber-to-the-home broadband to every home that receives power from the company.
Northern Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley made the announcement on Monday, Dec. 20.
According to him, ACE began construction in May 2020.
CHRISTMAS COMES TO ALCORN CO.! ACE Fiber has now completed fiber-to-the-home broadband to every, single home that gets their electricity from Alcorn Co. Power. They began construction in May of last year and are done. I was honored to work with them to bring in over $10M to ACE! pic.twitter.com/J7ZuXGmF0R— Brandon Presley (@BrandonPresley) December 20, 2021