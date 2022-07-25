 Skip to main content
Alcorn County authorities chasing down new lead in Wade Davis case

  • Updated
  • 0
Wade Davis

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Alcorn County authorities are chasing down a new lead in the search for Wade Davis.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said someone came forward during the weekend claiming to have seen Davis the same day he disappeared.

Davis disappeared the morning of June 22 while out walking his dog in the Jacinto community.

Authorities spent days scouring the area near County Road 343 but to no avail.

Authorities from across north Mississippi search for Wade Davis in Jacinto, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 23, 2022.

Authorities from across north Mississippi search for Wade Davis in Jacinto, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 23, 2022.

The sheriff said the tipster claimed to have seen Davis two miles away from where law enforcement searched.

Davis’ family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who has information that’ll lead to his discovery.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

