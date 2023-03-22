Alabama's Governor Kay Ivey makes a budget plan proposal

LAMAR COUNTY, AL (WTVA) - Governor Kay Ivey made a proposal on Tuesday to have one time tax rebates of $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples. She also wants to do 2 percent pay raises for teachers and state employees.
This proposal would help many families and teachers across the state with some extra money.
Alabama lawmakers are considering Governor Kay Ivey's budget proposal. This has residents praising her proposal.
"A blessing because we need it. Right now, we need it. We need all we can get Governor Ivey and we appreciate you for even putting it out there." says Beverly Hood.
Governor Ivey first announced her proposal in her state of the state address.
She wants to return the hard-earned dollars back to the families. She says this is her way helping build a strong Alabama.
Residents were also asked what they thought about teachers and state employees pay raise increasing 2% residents thought it was a good proposal as well.
"These teachers are what teach our kids you know what I'm saying. Everybody deserves. It's enough for everyone to have some," says Hood
As this story develops, we keep you updated on the progress of the governor's proposal.