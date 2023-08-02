 Skip to main content
Vehicle struck and killed two Alabama inmates picking up trash

ambulance

HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) — Two inmates working on a road crew picking up trash were hit and killed Wednesday in Marion County.

One of the victims has been identified as Ronnie Cornelius, 30, of Colbert County. He was serving a 20-year sentence on a robbery charge, WAAY-TV reported.

The other victim was Cole Morris, 40, from Escambia County. He was serving a 30-year sentence on a theft of property charge.

They were being held at the Hamilton Community-Based Facility.

They were hit by a vehicle on Highway 278 while working as part of an 11-man road crew.

Alabama state troopers are investigating. So far, no details of the crash or if criminal charges will be filed have been released.

