Two men killed in Winston County, Alabama wreck

NATURAL BRIDGE, Ala. (WTVA) — A crash Thursday shortly before sunrise killed two Alabama men.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 13 in Winston County, less than a mile away from Natural Bridge.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the victims as Jeremy Jorgenson, 34, and Dylan Bishop, 24, both of Haleyville.

Jorgenson was driving a pickup truck and towing a boat. Bishop was driving a car. When the two vehicles collided head on, the boat struck a third vehicle.

Jorgenson and Bishop died at the scene of the crash. ALEA did not provide any injury information about the third driver.

