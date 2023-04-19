 Skip to main content
Third teen arrested for Alabama massacre

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) — A third arrest has been made in connection with the weekend massacre in Dadeville, Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the third suspect as Wilson Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn. He faces four counts of reckless murder.

Law enforcement arrested the first two suspects on Tuesday — Tyreese McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16 [no picture]. Each faces four counts of reckless murder.

Tyreese McCullough

Tyreese McCullough, Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The fatal shooting happened Saturday night during a Sweet 16 party. Four people were killed and 32 were injured.

Alabama shooting victims remembered (l-r) Philstavious Dowdell, Keke Smith, Marsiah Collins, Corbin Holston

Alabama shooting victims remembered (l-r) Philstavious Dowdell, Keke Smith, Marsiah Collins, Corbin Holston. Credits: Philstavious Dowdell/Facebook; Keke Smith/Facebook; Family Photo.

