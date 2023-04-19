Third teen arrested for Alabama massacre

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) — A third arrest has been made in connection with the weekend massacre in Dadeville, Alabama.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the third suspect as Wilson Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn. He faces four counts of reckless murder.
Law enforcement arrested the first two suspects on Tuesday — Tyreese McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16 [no picture]. Each faces four counts of reckless murder.
The fatal shooting happened Saturday night during a Sweet 16 party. Four people were killed and 32 were injured.