Reaction: Alabama strengthens penalties for fentanyl

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) — Synthetic opioids like fentanyl are blamed for more than 70,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2021.
Statewide in Alabama there were 1,069 fentanyl deaths. That's 400 more than the year before, according to the Alabama 2023 drug assessment.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey just signed a bill into law that increases the penalties for trafficking fentanyl.
She said this will move Alabama to the frontlines of combatting the fentanyl crisis.
Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones agrees with her.
"I believe Alabama is now a driving force,” he said. “The other states, once they realize that Alabama has passed this bill, that if you have it and the sentence that comes behind it, I think the word will get out."
According to The Associated Press, the mandatory penalties are:
- Three years in prison for amounts between one gram and two grams.
- Ten years in prison for amounts between two grams and four grams.
- Twenty-five years in prison for amounts between four grams and eight grams.
- Life imprisonment with the possibility of parole for amounts of eight grams or more.