Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A Norfolk Southern train derailed on Thursday in east Alabama.
NBC News reports the derailment happened in Calhoun County where approximately 30 train cars derailed.
It occurred hours before the company’s CEO was to answer questions from lawmakers about the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
There have been no reports of injuries and no reports of a hazardous leak.
This is Norfolk Southern’s third derailment since last month. Twenty-eight train cars derailed earlier this week in Springfield, Ohio, NBC News reports.