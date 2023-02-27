 Skip to main content
Nephew charged with capital murder in Pickens County

Erick Dewyane Lindsey

A 37-year-old man is accused of murdering his uncle in Pickens County.

Erick Lindsey, 37, faces two counts of capital murder in the death of Willie Lindsey Jr.

Law enforcement responded to reports of gunfire early Friday morning, Feb. 24 in the 90 block of County Road 87. Officers found Willie Lindsey dead inside his home.

Authorities arrested his nephew later that morning. Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell said his office does not believe anyone else was involved.

The murder happened during the course of a burglary, according to a joint news release from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney Andrew Hamlin.

