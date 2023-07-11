 Skip to main content
Missing Alabama infant found alive in deep ravine

Harlow Freeman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) — Alabama canceled the Amber Alert issued Monday evening for a missing infant.

The state canceled the alert for Harlow Freeman Tuesday morning shortly before 8:50. She is safe.

The child’s father claimed someone stole his vehicle with his daughter still inside Monday in Parrish, which is approximately 30 miles northwest of Birmingham.

Authorities found the car Tuesday morning in a deep, kudzu-covered ravine. Freeman was still in her car seat.

"It was impossible to see, and the area was searched several times throughout the night,” Parrish Police Chief Danny Woodard said. “Once we got into the daylight hours, we was able to see better and with the help of the ALEA aviation unit."

Woodard said medics transported the infant to the hospital for dehydration. He estimated the vehicle had been in the ravine for 10 to 12 hours.

