Hamilton in Alabama issues state of emergency due to water concerns

HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) — The City of Hamilton in Alabama has declared a state of emergency due to water concerns.
The state of emergency is for the City of Hamilton, surrounding county water customers and anyone who buys water from the city.
The city shared the following announcement Thursday evening, Aug. 24.
"The City of Hamilton Water Department is asking everyone to please conserve water as much as possible. Please refrain from watering lawns, washing vehicles or anything where excess water is used until further notice. The Water Department had to shut down the Water Treatment plant due to severely muddy water upstream from the treatment plant this afternoon. That water was untreatable due to the mud. They have narrowed down the issue to somewhere below Northfork bridge on Clifty Creek and where it enters the Buttahatchee River. Due to the plant being down, no new water has been pumped to the tanks. The water in the system now is safe but has the potential to run low or out without conservation. We appreciate your patience as we work out these issues and we’ll notify everyone as soon as the issues are resolved ASAP.”
The mayor will announce water distribution locations as soon as emergency plans are in place, the city announced Friday morning.
As a result, all Hamilton schools were closed on Friday.
Friday night’s home football game has been moved to Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m., Hamilton High School announced.