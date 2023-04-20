Fourth arrest made in Alabama mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) — A fourth suspect is in custody following the shooting deaths of four people in east Alabama.
Authorities arrested and charged Johnny Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, with four counts of reckless murder.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency previously announced the arrests of Wilson Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn; Tyreese McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee.
They also face four counts of reckless murder.
The fatal shooting happened Saturday night during a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, which is approximately 22 miles northwest of Auburn.
Authorities identified the four victims as Philstavious Dowdell, Keke Smith, Marsiah Collins and Corbin Holston.
The shooting also injured 32 people.