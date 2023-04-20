 Skip to main content
Fourth arrest made in Alabama mass shooting

A fourth suspect is in custody following the shooting deaths of four people in east Alabama.

Authorities arrested and charged Johnny Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, with four counts of reckless murder.

Johnny Letron Brown

Johnny Letron Brown, Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency previously announced the arrests of Wilson Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn; Tyreese McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee. 

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Tyreese McCullough

Tyreese McCullough, Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Travis McCullough

Travis McCullough, Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

They also face four counts of reckless murder.

The fatal shooting happened Saturday night during a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, which is approximately 22 miles northwest of Auburn.

Authorities identified the four victims as Philstavious Dowdell, Keke Smith, Marsiah Collins and Corbin Holston.

Alabama shooting victims remembered (l-r) Philstavious Dowdell, Keke Smith, Marsiah Collins, Corbin Holston

Alabama shooting victims remembered (l-r) Philstavious Dowdell, Keke Smith, Marsiah Collins, Corbin Holston. Credits: Philstavious Dowdell/Facebook; Keke Smith/Facebook; Family Photo.

The shooting also injured 32 people.

