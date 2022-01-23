 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies men killed in Reform, Alabama

REFORM, Ala. (WTVA) — Police in Reform, Alabama, are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday.

Pickens County, Alabama, Sheriff Todd Hall said his deputies assisted Reform Police.

Reform Police Chief Richard Black told WBRC-TV in Birmingham two males were found dead on Fifth Street Southwest.

Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless later identified the men as Qualyin Smith, 23, of Columbus, Mississippi, and Christopher Hill, 27, of Northport.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

