Columbus man arrested in Alabama for check forgery

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) — A Columbus, Mississippi, man is accused of having dozens of forged checks in Pickens County, Alabama.
Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell and District Attorney Andrew Hamlin identified the man as Tony Kidd, 26.
A Pickens County sheriff’s deputy arrested Kidd on Sunday, Sept. 10 in Reform following a traffic stop.
The deputy searched his car and found boxes of checks. In total, investigators found 45 forged checks written for $390,568, according to the district attorney and sheriff.
Kidd faces 45 counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, one count of first-degree theft and one count of attempted first-degree theft.
He also faces drug-related charges.