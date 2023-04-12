 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Belgreen teacher charged with public intoxication, reckless endangerment

  • Updated
  • 0
Rodney Waddle

Rodney Waddle, Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) — A random drug search ended with the arrest of a teacher in Franklin County.

Deputies arrested Belgreen Schools teacher Rodney Waddle on Wednesday and charged him with public intoxication and two counts of reckless endangerment.

The arrest happened during a random drug search of Belgreen Schools, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A K9 checked his desk, a Franklin County Board of Education (FCBOE) car he had just arrived in, and his personal vehicle.

He was allegedly under the influence when deputies met with him.

Deputies found a controlled substance in his personal vehicle for which he had a prescription, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrest happened after a field sobriety test.

Two students were in the school district car he was driving, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces two counts of reckless endangerment as a result.

His job status is not known.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you