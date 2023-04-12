Belgreen teacher charged with public intoxication, reckless endangerment

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) — A random drug search ended with the arrest of a teacher in Franklin County.
Deputies arrested Belgreen Schools teacher Rodney Waddle on Wednesday and charged him with public intoxication and two counts of reckless endangerment.
The arrest happened during a random drug search of Belgreen Schools, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office news release.
A K9 checked his desk, a Franklin County Board of Education (FCBOE) car he had just arrived in, and his personal vehicle.
He was allegedly under the influence when deputies met with him.
Deputies found a controlled substance in his personal vehicle for which he had a prescription, according to the sheriff’s office.
The arrest happened after a field sobriety test.
Two students were in the school district car he was driving, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces two counts of reckless endangerment as a result.
His job status is not known.