Auto burglar wanted in Fulton also wanted in Hamilton, Alabama

HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) — The auto burglar wanted in Fulton, Mississippi, may also be responsible for something similar in Hamilton, Alabama.
Fulton Police issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 12 asking the public for help identifying the person who broke into three cars at Mueller Brass and took three guns.
The Hamilton Police Department shared Fulton Police’s social media post on Tuesday, adding, “This vehicle was involved in thefts today in Hamilton as well. Call 205-921-7424 if you have any information that could lead to the identity of the suspects.”
Hamilton is approximately 25 miles southeast of Fulton.