Aliceville man killed in Monday crash

Mother, daughter die in Monroe County wreck

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) - An Aliceville, Alabama, man died in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning, WTOK-TV in Meridian reported.

The wreck happened shortly after 10:00 about two miles south of Carrollton on Highway 17.

Anthony L. Miller, 61, died as a result of the crash.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

