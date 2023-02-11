Alabama prisons remain critically understaffed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama prisons still remain critically understaffed, despite a federal court order to increase its numbers.
The number of officers working into state lockups dropped to it's lowest point in years, according to U.S. District Court Judge Myron Thompson.
Court filings show that the prison system has lost more than 500 security staff employees over the last 18 months.
Thompson found that mental health care in Alabama prisons was inadequate to the point of violating the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.