 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light wintry precipitation is possible across portions of the
Mid-South tonight...

A cold front is expected to push through the Mid-South this
afternoon into tonight. Colder air will filter into the region
behind this front with rain changing over mainly to a light
wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet mostly along and
especially north of I-40. The greatest potential for any impacts
due to the wintry precipitation will be on untreated surfaces
such as bridges and overpasses.

In addition, gusty winds behind the cold front will combine with
the cold temperatures to produce wind chill values in the single
digits above zero to near zero across portions of Northeast
Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and Northwest Tennessee late
tonight. Take extra precaution if traveling tonight and
adequately dress for the cold weather tonight.

Alabama launches pedestrian safety campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
Pedestrian killed near Haleyville, Alabama

Credit: MGN

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A new safety campaign in Alabama aims to raise awareness about pedestrian-related crashes.

The campaign is called “Everyone is a Pedestrian.”

In 2021, law enforcement in Alabama investigated 769 pedestrian-related traffic crashes that resulted in 125 pedestrian fatalities, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA provided these safety measures for pedestrians:

  • Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is available.
  • If no sidewalk or path is available, walk on the shoulder – facing traffic.
  • Be cautious night and day when sharing the roadway with vehicles. Never assume the driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach.
  • Be predictable, and cross streets at crosswalks or intersections when possible.
  • Be visible, and wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.
  • Do not walk when under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which impair your judgment and coordination.

The following safety measures are for motorists:

  • Look for pedestrians everywhere. They may not be walking where they should be or may be hard to see – especially in poorly lit conditions, including dusk/dawn hours, at night and in inclement weather, including fog.
  • Always stop for pedestrians in crosswalks or where pedestrian signs are posted.
  • Never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks. They may be stopped to allow individuals to cross the street.
  • Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
  • Follow speed limits, slow down around pedestrians.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you