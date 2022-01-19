Alabama launches pedestrian safety campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A new safety campaign in Alabama aims to raise awareness about pedestrian-related crashes.
The campaign is called “Everyone is a Pedestrian.”
In 2021, law enforcement in Alabama investigated 769 pedestrian-related traffic crashes that resulted in 125 pedestrian fatalities, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
ALEA provided these safety measures for pedestrians:
- Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is available.
- If no sidewalk or path is available, walk on the shoulder – facing traffic.
- Be cautious night and day when sharing the roadway with vehicles. Never assume the driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach.
- Be predictable, and cross streets at crosswalks or intersections when possible.
- Be visible, and wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.
- Do not walk when under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which impair your judgment and coordination.
The following safety measures are for motorists:
- Look for pedestrians everywhere. They may not be walking where they should be or may be hard to see – especially in poorly lit conditions, including dusk/dawn hours, at night and in inclement weather, including fog.
- Always stop for pedestrians in crosswalks or where pedestrian signs are posted.
- Never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks. They may be stopped to allow individuals to cross the street.
- Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Follow speed limits, slow down around pedestrians.