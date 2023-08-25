 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Heat Advisory may be issued at a later
time for portions of east central Arkansas and north Mississippi
on Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

$5K reward offered for Pickens County burglary

money graphic

Credit: MGN

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) — Someone is offering $5,000 to anyone with information about a Pickens County burglary, District Attorney Andrew Hamlin said.

The burglary happened the night of Oct. 30, 2022, at a camp house on County Road 13, also known as Vienna Road.

The burglar stole guns and damaged security equipment.

The donor remains anonymous.

The information must lead to an arrest and conviction for the reward to be collected, according to the DA’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 205-367-2000 or submit a tip at pcsoal.org.

