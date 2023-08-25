$5K reward offered for Pickens County burglary

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) — Someone is offering $5,000 to anyone with information about a Pickens County burglary, District Attorney Andrew Hamlin said.
The burglary happened the night of Oct. 30, 2022, at a camp house on County Road 13, also known as Vienna Road.
The burglar stole guns and damaged security equipment.
The donor remains anonymous.
The information must lead to an arrest and conviction for the reward to be collected, according to the DA’s office.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 205-367-2000 or submit a tip at pcsoal.org.