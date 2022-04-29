Alabama woman charged with manslaughter after dogs kill state worker

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) — Law enforcement say they arrested a woman after her dogs attacked and killed a state employee following up on a dog attack earlier in the week.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office charged Brandy Dowdy with manslaughter and with violating Alabama's dangerous dog law.
Sheriff Shannon Oliver says deputies on Friday saw several dogs attacking people on Crumpton Road south of Red Bay, which led to one person suffering minor injuries and to some dogs being euthanized immediately.
Deputies were originally there to investigate a suspicious vehicle, and it was during that investigation they found the body of Jacqueline Beard, an employee with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Oliver says Beard was there because of a dog attack earlier in the week that sent someone to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, with injuries.
The sheriff believes the dogs attacked Beard as she tried contacting their owner.