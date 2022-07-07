 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values above 110.

* WHERE...Entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Alabama troopers reported eight traffic fatalities during July 4 weekend

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, ALEA logo

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama state troopers investigated eight traffic fatalities during the Independence Day holiday period.

The holiday period began on Friday, July 1 and ended on Monday, July 4.

The fatal crashes happened in Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes and Tuscaloosa counties.

Troopers also made 46 DUI arrests.

Alabama’s post-holiday report also includes the number of boating crashes and Boating Under the Influence (BUI) arrests.

Eight marine crashes happened on Lay Lake, Wilson Lake, Lake Harding, Smith Lake, Lake Guntersville and Lake Martin.

Marine troopers only reported two minor injuries.

Nine boaters were arrested for BUI.

