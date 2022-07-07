Alabama troopers reported eight traffic fatalities during July 4 weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama state troopers investigated eight traffic fatalities during the Independence Day holiday period.

The holiday period began on Friday, July 1 and ended on Monday, July 4.

The fatal crashes happened in Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes and Tuscaloosa counties.

Troopers also made 46 DUI arrests.

Alabama’s post-holiday report also includes the number of boating crashes and Boating Under the Influence (BUI) arrests.

Eight marine crashes happened on Lay Lake, Wilson Lake, Lake Harding, Smith Lake, Lake Guntersville and Lake Martin.

Marine troopers only reported two minor injuries.

Nine boaters were arrested for BUI.