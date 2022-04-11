Alabama to close driver license offices for one week to launch new system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - The state of Alabama will temporarily close its driver license offices for one week.
This will give the state time to launch its new modernized driver license system.
Offices will be closed from Monday, April 18, with plans to reopen on Tuesday, April 26.
During the closure, driver license examiners will be available to administer Class D and CDL Road Skills Tests.
However, anyone who completes those tests will not be issued a copy of their license until officers reopen.