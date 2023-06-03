Alabama lawmakers approve bill regarding organized crime groups

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama lawmakers gave final approval to a bill implementing stiffer penalties for those involved in organized crime groups.
On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted 95 to 6 for a bill that would lead to lengthier prison sentences for felonies committed as a part of a "criminal enterprise."
The bill will provide mandatory minimum sentences if prosecutors prove the defendant was a member of a criminal enterprise, and the crime was committed in the interest of the criminal enterprise. It also sets minimum sentences when a gun is used in the crime.
The bill is now headed to Governor Kay Ivey's desk.