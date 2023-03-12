Alabama fights to keep Daylight Saving Time permanent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is now one of a growing number of U.S. Senators pushing to make daylight saving time permanent.
Tuberville joined U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith from Mississippi, along with many other U.S. Senators, to re-introduce the Sunshine Protection Act.
The bill passed last year by unanimous consent, but it stalled in the House and expired at the end of the last session of Congress.
The Mississippi Legislature agreed to make daylight saving time year-round back in 2021, but the bill cannot become a law until it receives congressional approval.
Critics of the time change say it disrupts the body's circadian rhythms and causes an increase in sleep disorders. They also say it could cause heart problems.