...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Alabama executes man for the 2001 beating death of a woman, resuming lethal injections

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has executed a man for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state resumes lethal injections following a pause to review procedures.

James Barber was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison on Friday.

The 64-year-old was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps.

Prosecutors say Barber confessed to killing Epps with a claw hammer and fleeing with her purse.

His was the first execution carried out in the state this year.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a pause on executions in November after the state halted two lethal injections because of difficulties inserting IVs into the condemned men’s veins.

