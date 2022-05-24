 Skip to main content
Alabama Election Results - Lamar County and statewide races

  • Updated
  • 0
Election Results graphic

Governor: Republican Primary

Lindy Blanchard - 15.7%

Lew Burdette - 12.6%

Stacy Lee George - 0.3%

Kay Ivey - 55.6%

Tim James - 12.1%

Donald Trent Jones - 0.7%

Dean Odle - 1.7%

Dave Thomas - 0.3%

Dean Young - 0.6%

Governor: Democratic Primary

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers - 40.8%

Malika Sanders Fortier - 25.4%

Patricia Salter Jamieson - 12.3%

Arthur Kennedy - 8.4%

Chad “Chig” Martin - 5.5%

Doug “New Blue” Smith - 7.3%

U.S. Senator: Republican Primary

Lillie Boddie - 0.6%

Katie Britt - 52.1%

Mo Brooks - 24.9%

Karla M. Dupriest - 0.7%

Mike Durant - 20.2%

Jake Schafer - 1.2%

U.S. Senator: Democratic Primary

Will Boyd - 67.8%

Brandaun Dean - 17.7%

Lanny Jackson  - 14.3%

U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District: Democratic Primary

Rhonda Gore - 37.5%

Rick Neighbors - 62.5%

Attorney General: Republican Primary

Steve Marshall - 86.4%

Harry Bartlett Still III - 13.5%

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5: Republican Primary

Greg Cook - 55.0%

Debra Jones - 44.9%

Secretary of State: Republican Primary

Wes Allen - 36.0%

Christian Horn - 10.0%

Ed Packard - 8.4%

Jim Zeigler - 45.4%

State Auditor: Republican Primary

Stan Cooke - 28.9%

Rusty Glover - 33.2%

Andrew Sorrell - 37.8%

Public Service Commission, Place No. 1: Republican Primary

John Hammock - 25.1%

Stephen McLamb - 11.8%

Jeremy H. Oden - 28.8%

Brent Woodall - 34.2%

Public Service Commission, Place No. 2: Republican Primary

Chip Beeker - 42.4%

Robin Litaker - 21.5%

Robert L. McCollum - 36.0%

Lamar County Commission, District No. 3: Republican Primary

Jamison Carr - 129

David Gunnels - 545

Lamar County Coroner: Republican Primary

Allen Chandler - 1403

Tommy Dunham - 394

Statewide Amendment 1

Yes - 78.6%

No - 21.3%

