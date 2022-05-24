Alabama Election Results - Lamar County and statewide races

Governor: Republican Primary
Lindy Blanchard - 15.7%
Lew Burdette - 12.6%
Stacy Lee George - 0.3%
Kay Ivey - 55.6%
Tim James - 12.1%
Donald Trent Jones - 0.7%
Dean Odle - 1.7%
Dave Thomas - 0.3%
Dean Young - 0.6%
Governor: Democratic Primary
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers - 40.8%
Malika Sanders Fortier - 25.4%
Patricia Salter Jamieson - 12.3%
Arthur Kennedy - 8.4%
Chad “Chig” Martin - 5.5%
Doug “New Blue” Smith - 7.3%
U.S. Senator: Republican Primary
Lillie Boddie - 0.6%
Katie Britt - 52.1%
Mo Brooks - 24.9%
Karla M. Dupriest - 0.7%
Mike Durant - 20.2%
Jake Schafer - 1.2%
U.S. Senator: Democratic Primary
Will Boyd - 67.8%
Brandaun Dean - 17.7%
Lanny Jackson - 14.3%
U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District: Democratic Primary
Rhonda Gore - 37.5%
Rick Neighbors - 62.5%
Attorney General: Republican Primary
Steve Marshall - 86.4%
Harry Bartlett Still III - 13.5%
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5: Republican Primary
Greg Cook - 55.0%
Debra Jones - 44.9%
Secretary of State: Republican Primary
Wes Allen - 36.0%
Christian Horn - 10.0%
Ed Packard - 8.4%
Jim Zeigler - 45.4%
State Auditor: Republican Primary
Stan Cooke - 28.9%
Rusty Glover - 33.2%
Andrew Sorrell - 37.8%
Public Service Commission, Place No. 1: Republican Primary
John Hammock - 25.1%
Stephen McLamb - 11.8%
Jeremy H. Oden - 28.8%
Brent Woodall - 34.2%
Public Service Commission, Place No. 2: Republican Primary
Chip Beeker - 42.4%
Robin Litaker - 21.5%
Robert L. McCollum - 36.0%
Lamar County Commission, District No. 3: Republican Primary
Jamison Carr - 129
David Gunnels - 545
Lamar County Coroner: Republican Primary
Allen Chandler - 1403
Tommy Dunham - 394
Statewide Amendment 1
Yes - 78.6%
No - 21.3%