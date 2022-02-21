Airports see a return of passengers after COVID decline

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - After nearly two years of the coronavirus impacting our lives, many people are finding themselves going back to habits they had pre-pandemic — including travel.
According to passengers at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Columbus, that option is a safe one.
“I feel like things are opening up and I can do what I want to do again,” Tom Allen said.
After six years of not seeing his family in Columbus, Allen, who is an Ohio resident, felt now was as good of a time as ever to see his family.
“I had a cousin who was celebrating a 50th wedding anniversary,” he said. “And I knew all my people would be there, so I could check the box on everybody.”
Although his flight was filled with strangers, Allen felt comfortable traveling, like he once did before the pandemic began.
“I feel safe; I feel comfortable. Most of the people I see have their mask on. There’s no, any real problems.”
Allen believes people are done missing milestones in their family and friends’ lives because of the pandemic which is why more people are re-entering airports across the country.
“It’s just important to be able to be free and make your own choices; and you know, if I choose to go here, I choose to do that.”
According to TSA.gov, on February 20th, over 2 million people used air travel.
That is up over 185% from February 20, 2021.
The number of people flying now is much closer to where things were before the pandemic began.