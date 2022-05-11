Airports face pilot shortages although air travel continues to grow in North Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A shortage of pilots is a big issue across the country, as well as here in north Mississippi.
Tupelo Regional Airport Director Joe Wheeler said shortages have been looming since the 2009 Colgan Air Flight 3407 crash in Buffalo, New York.
"The reaction after that crash was to up the minimums for airline first officers to 1,500 hours," he said. "And that kind of caused a shortage."
Other hardships include the cost of flight training and the amount of retiring pilots. Wheeler said some airlines are forced to park airplanes and cancel routes.
"Unfortunately, right now there's not any relief to be seen," he said. "We've got a couple of airlines out there who have been creating their own flight departments, and that's a good sign."
The Tupelo Regional Airport is working to find more pilots.
And with summertime approaching, many people are turning to air travel to avoid high gas prices.
Cayla Brooks lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and her family lives in Tupelo. She said flying is an easier way to travel for her and her baby.
"I would definitely prefer taking this flight versus the drive because it's a four-hour drive,” she said. “It adds up and it's going to be more expensive to drive than it is to fly."
The Tupelo Regional Airport hopes to work with Contour Airlines to increase air service development and air travel to more cities throughout the country.
The airport currently offers flights to and from Nashville.
"Speaking with a lot of the business entities here in town, they would like to be able to use the airport more and a lot of that would be increasing air service," Wheeler said.
Air travel continues to increase; but like the rest of the country, the airport in Tupelo is also dealing with high fuel prices and access to fuel.