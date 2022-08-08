AG's Office dismissed charges against former Calhoun City police chief

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is no longer pursuing an embezzlement conviction against Calhoun City’s former police chief.
Logan Reeves, a spokesman for State Auditor Shad White, confirmed the Attorney General’s Office dismissed charges against LaTana Williams.
The state auditor accused Williams in 2019 of falsifying her time card.
Reeves said his office is not sure why the Attorney General's Office decided to not follow through with the prosecution.
Reeves did say; however, the auditor’s office managed to recover more than $10,500 owed.
WTVA has contacted the Attorney General’s Office for further information.