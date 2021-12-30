You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AG releases statement about officer-involved shooting in southwest Mississippi

  • Updated
  • 0
Two killed after overnight shooting in Nettleton

Credit: MGN

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in southwest Mississippi.

The Attorney General’s Office released the following statement.

“This morning, Thursday, December 30, 2021, a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer was involved in an incident involving weapons’ fire in Woodville, Mississippi in Wilkinson County. One individual was injured and is receiving medical care. Pursuant to HB 974, passed during the 2021 Legislative Session, regarding officer-involved shootings involving a State Trooper and resulting in injury, the Attorney General’s Office is now actively engaged in what remains an open investigation. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

Woodville is about 45 miles north of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you