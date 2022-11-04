After surviving life-threatening 4-wheeler accident, child gives back

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Wil Walls survived a life-threatening 4-wheeler accident last August. He was eight-years-old.
Walls is now nine and wants to give back to the kids in his same position.
Immediately following the crash Wil was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital in Memphis. During his nearly three week stay, he looked forward to a daily game show. If he answered three questions correctly, then he could pick out a toy prize.
Wil’s parents say this gave him the hope they all desperately needed.
He is now recovering from his injuries and wanted to bring hope to other children.
“Because it made me feel excited, so I want to make other kids feel happy about it since it made me feel excited,” says Wil Walls.
His dad Brian couldn’t be more proud of his son.
“Him wanting to do the toy drive was just such a heartwarming story. It's such an inspiration,” Brian Walls said. “Him wanting to give back, obviously it's the most selfless thing he could do. Here he is recovering and wanting to give back to other kids that are in the same position that he was in.”
The Walls were able to raise over 3,500 dollars and toys for Le Bonheur in Tupelo. The clinic in Tupelo is still welcoming donations. If you want to help go to this link or drop off toys directly to the clinic at 410 Council Cir. Tupelo, Mississippi.