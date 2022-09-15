Affidavit: Cory Patterson did not want to hurt anyone

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The federal affidavit filed against Cory Patterson shows some of the alleged communication he had with authorities and pictures of a goodbye message.

Patterson is accused of stealing a small airplane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation filed the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Patterson called 911 and said, "I have stolen a plane...get the Walmart on West Main Street evacuated because I am going to crash into it."

According to the affidavit, Patterson said, "l just don't want to live anymore and want to cause chaos while I'm at it."

Patterson did not intend to hurt anyone, according to the affidavit, and tried to use as much fuel as possible so the “explosion ain’t too big.”

Open the link below to read the affidavit.