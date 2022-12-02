Adopt a resident at Creekside Manor for the holidays

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - As the holiday season approaches there are a lot of ways to give back to the community. One option is to adopt a resident at Creekside Manor, a local assisted living facility.
This program began in 2016 to help lift the spirits of residents during the holidays.
Belle Cummings became a resident twelve years ago. She says she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
“It means a lot of all of us. Some has more than others and some really needs the gifts. Which we could all use a gift for Christmas, but some needs more,” says Cummings
“When you’re in a nursing facility, it makes you feel very wonderful to get up that morning and open up gifts,” James Vaugn says, “Because, it lets you know that somebody is actually considering you and thinking about you. It goes a long way.”
Many residents stay in the facility for the holidays, so the goal is to make this time of year special for residents. Wanda Russell is the Activities Director for Creekside Manor. Russell says she wells up seeing the residents open those gifts.
“It actually brings tears to my eyes, because they are just overwhelmed with joy of all the gifts that they get. They’re just excited,” says Russell.
For those in assisted living facilities it can get lonely at times. But, programs like Adopt a Resident can really change the tone of the season.
“I guess you get to see a lot of people. The attitude changes. It’s just a very good environment at that time during the holidays,” Vaughn says. “As we know Christmas and holidays just bring about a change in people’s heart.”
James Vaughn was paralyzed after he suffered form a stroke and is grateful for people’s generosity during this time of year.
The deadline to donate gifts is December 16th, which gives them time to ensure each resident has gifts. Items such as clothing, snacks, hygiene products, and other are appreciated. The gifts will be given during their Christmas party, December 22nd. Call (662)869-7009 to adopt a resident for the holidays.