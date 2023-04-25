Addiction Summit held Tuesday in Tupelo

LEE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - You now have the chance to learn more about mental health and addiction. United Way and Health Alliance teamed up to continue efforts in connecting, educating, and expanding the region's recovery ecosystem.
The event is called the Addiction Summit. It is happening at the Cadence Bank Conference Center. It is happening right now and will end at 4:30.
Over 200 people from a huge range of industries and backgrounds will gather to talk about addiction and mental health.
Emma James is the director of Health Alliance and she the community needs to know the signs to look for in loved ones. The hard conversations will have to be had.
Dr. Brent Boyett who is the Addiction Medicine Specialist at the Neuroscience Institute of North Mississippi Medical Center says it is important we understand addiction.
"There's pain and so it may be physical pain or it maybe emotional pain or very commonly a combination of the two but there's always a sense of discontentment that drives people to self medicate their own comfort and so that's an important thing to understand, says Dr. Boyett.
If you would like to make the summit it ends at 4:30. Tickets are $25.